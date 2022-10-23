Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Graphic Packaging Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.092 = US$774m ÷ (US$10b - US$2.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Graphic Packaging Holding has an ROCE of 9.2%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 10.0% average generated by the Packaging industry.

In the above chart we have measured Graphic Packaging Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Graphic Packaging Holding in recent years. The company has employed 114% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 9.2%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On Graphic Packaging Holding's ROCE

As we've seen above, Graphic Packaging Holding's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 50% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

