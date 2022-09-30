Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Looking at Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Frontdoor is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = US$194m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$404m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Frontdoor has an ROCE of 29%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 7.5% earned by companies in a similar industry. NasdaqGS:FTDR Return on Capital Employed September 30th 2022

How Are Returns Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for Frontdoor's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. Although current returns are high, we'd need more evidence of underlying growth for it to look like a multi-bagger going forward.

On a side note, Frontdoor has done well to reduce current liabilities to 38% of total assets over the last five years. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

Our Take On Frontdoor's ROCE

In summary, Frontdoor isn't compounding its earnings but is generating decent returns on the same amount of capital employed. And in the last three years, the stock has given away 57% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Frontdoor and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

