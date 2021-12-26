Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Evoqua Water Technologies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.078 = US$114m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$406m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Evoqua Water Technologies has an ROCE of 7.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 10%.

NYSE:AQUA Return on Capital Employed December 26th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Evoqua Water Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Evoqua Water Technologies.

What Can We Tell From Evoqua Water Technologies' ROCE Trend?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Evoqua Water Technologies in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 7.8% and the business has deployed 45% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Evoqua Water Technologies has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 361% return in the last three years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Evoqua Water Technologies does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Evoqua Water Technologies that you might be interested in.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

