Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Eastern (NASDAQ:EML), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Eastern, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.084 = US$19m ÷ (US$282m - US$50m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

Therefore, Eastern has an ROCE of 8.4%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.6% average generated by the Machinery industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Eastern's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Eastern Tell Us?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Eastern in recent years. The company has consistently earned 8.4% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 112% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Eastern has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 46% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

