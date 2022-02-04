Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over CSW Industrials' (NASDAQ:CSWI) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for CSW Industrials, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$87m ÷ (US$903m - US$86m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, CSW Industrials has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Building industry average it falls behind.

NasdaqGS:CSWI Return on Capital Employed February 4th 2022

In the above chart we have measured CSW Industrials' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From CSW Industrials' ROCE Trend?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 131% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 11%. 11% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that CSW Industrials has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, CSW Industrials has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 221% return they've received over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

CSW Industrials does have some risks though, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for CSW Industrials that you might be interested in.

