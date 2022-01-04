Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Coca-Cola, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$12b ÷ (US$91b - US$16b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

So, Coca-Cola has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Beverage industry.

NYSE:KO Return on Capital Employed January 4th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Coca-Cola's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Coca-Cola.

So How Is Coca-Cola's ROCE Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at Coca-Cola, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Coca-Cola doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. That being the case, it makes sense that Coca-Cola has been paying out 71% of its earnings to its shareholders. Most shareholders probably know this and own the stock for its dividend.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 18% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Coca-Cola isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 69% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Coca-Cola does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Coca-Cola that you might be interested in.

While Coca-Cola may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

