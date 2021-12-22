Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Church & Dwight's (NYSE:CHD) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Church & Dwight, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$973m ÷ (US$7.4b - US$1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Church & Dwight has an ROCE of 17%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 15% generated by the Household Products industry.

NYSE:CHD Return on Capital Employed December 22nd 2021

In the above chart we have measured Church & Dwight's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Church & Dwight.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 17% and the business has deployed 66% more capital into its operations. 17% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Church & Dwight has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Church & Dwight has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 134% return they've received over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Church & Dwight and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

