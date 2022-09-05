Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Bloomin' Brands:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$302m ÷ (US$3.2b - US$910m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Bloomin' Brands has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Hospitality industry. NasdaqGS:BLMN Return on Capital Employed September 5th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Bloomin' Brands' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Bloomin' Brands.

So How Is Bloomin' Brands' ROCE Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 13% and the business has deployed 32% more capital into its operations. 13% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Bloomin' Brands has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

In Conclusion...

The main thing to remember is that Bloomin' Brands has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. In light of this, the stock has only gained 29% over the last five years for shareholders who have owned the stock in this period. That's why it could be worth your time looking into this stock further to discover if it has more traits of a multi-bagger.

