Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Air Products and Chemicals is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.099 = US$2.4b ÷ (US$27b - US$3.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Air Products and Chemicals has an ROCE of 9.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 12%. NYSE:APD Return on Capital Employed September 11th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Air Products and Chemicals' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Air Products and Chemicals here for free.

What Can We Tell From Air Products and Chemicals' ROCE Trend?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Air Products and Chemicals. The company has consistently earned 9.9% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 56% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Air Products and Chemicals has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Since the stock has gained an impressive 92% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Like most companies, Air Products and Chemicals does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

