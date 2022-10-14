Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Agnico Eagle Mines, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.061 = US$1.4b ÷ (US$23b - US$984m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Agnico Eagle Mines has an ROCE of 6.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 20%.

In the above chart we have measured Agnico Eagle Mines' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Agnico Eagle Mines Tell Us?

In terms of Agnico Eagle Mines' historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has consistently earned 6.1% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 202% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

In Conclusion...

Long story short, while Agnico Eagle Mines has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 2.3% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Agnico Eagle Mines does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

While Agnico Eagle Mines may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity.

