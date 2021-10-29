Investors may want to Keep an Eye on Spending at Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) as Revenue Growth Normalizes

By Richard Bowman

Teladoc Health, Inc. ( NYSE:TDOC ) managed to beat top and bottom estimates during the third quarter. The market’s reaction was positive, with the stock closing 7.6% higher on Thursday. It’s worth keeping in mind that estimates have been revised lower throughout the year and while revenue growth is set to normalise, growth in spending may continue to lengthen the path to profitability. At this point there is still a lot of uncertainty about the next few years.

Third quarter highlights included:

Revenue grew 81% to $521 million, $4.87 million ahead of estimates.

GAAP net loss per share of $0.53, $0.13 better than estimates.

Total visits in the quarter were up 37% year-on-year to 3.9 million.

2022 revenue is expected to be about $2.6 billion, approximately 30% higher than 2021.

Teladoc became a market favorite in 2020, and gained prominence as a top holding in several ARK Invest funds. Early this year the stock became overhyped and the price became detached from the fundamentals, trading as high as $300. Since then reality set in as expenses rose, it became clear that growth was being driven by the acquisition of Livongo, and the potential for organic growth became difficult to assess. The stock price has since dropped 56% from February’s highs and is down 30% for the year.

Teladoc’s Valuation

Our estimate of the intrinsic value for Teladoc Health is $197.93, implying that yesterday’s close offered a 24% discount. However, this estimate is based on expected cash flows and is only as good as those estimates. As mentioned, analysts have been revising their estimates lower throughout the year - and we need to consider the possibility that estimates continue to fall. The following graphic illustrates how wide the range of EPS estimates for the next two years is.

NYSE:TDOC Earnings Per Share Growth October 28th 2021

One of the reasons for the uncertainty is Teladoc’s rising expenses. The income statement below reflects expenses, excluding cost of revenue, that have increased by 103% over the last year.

NYSE:TDOC Income Statement from SEC filing October 28th 2021

In particular the following line items contributed to increased spending and a widening net loss for the company:

Advertising and marketing up 112%

Sales up 167%

Technology and Development up 168%

General and administrative up 72%

The Bottom Line

Telehealth makes sense for several reasons as we recently outlined , and on paper Teladoc should turn out to be a great investment - eventually. The company also has a strong balance sheet and enough cash to keep it going for the next few years.

Like several new industries, the Covid-19 pandemic caused adoption of telehealth to accelerate. But the future rate of adoption is difficult, if not impossible, to forecast. And the amount Teladoc will need to spend on marketing efforts is also unknown.

The bottom line is that one cannot forecast Teladoc’s profitability over the next few quarters with any certainty - which means continued volatility is a likely scenario until a more stable trajectory is in place.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Teladoc Health, but rather to highlight the uncertainty over the immediate future. If you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Teladoc Health's company page on Simply Wall St .

