Investors Love These ETF Areas Amid Virus-Led Bear Market
Wall Street’s 11-year-old bull market came to a halt on Mar 12 as all three key U.S. equity gauges — the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite — are now in a bear market. The three indexes lost about 9.5%, 10% and 9.4% on Mar 12, respectively, despite the Fed’s $1.5-trillion liquidity injection into short-term lending markets.
Global markets have been shaky since the start of March but the pain aggravated on Mar 11 after WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global pandemic. Meanwhile, President Trump enacted a month-long travel ban from Europe (except the United Kingdom) to contain the spread of the virus, dealing a major blow to global trade.
Investors should also note that the Dow Jones recorded the steepest single-day slump on Mar 12 since 1987. “The entry into bear market territory was the fastest on record for the S&P and Nasdaq,” as indicated by the Dow Jones Market Data Group.
With people on quarantine and activities slowly coming to a halt, recession fears are tightening its grip on markets. Oil prices too have been on a freefall, with United States Oil Fund LP USO losing 39.5% in the past month (as of Mar 13). United States Brent Oil Fund LP BNO was down 41% in the same time period.
ETF Areas In Favor Amid Market Downturn
Against this backdrop, one must be on the lookout for ETF areas amassing assets amid such a severe market downturn. Below we highlight a few such areas that garnered a solid asset base during Mar 5-11. Notably,the S&P 500 lost 12.4% during this period. The Dow Jones was off 13.1% and the Nasdaq Composite retreated 11.8%.
Short-Term U.S. Treasuries
Safe-haven trade and an emergency Fed rate cut boosted the buying of U.S. treasuries which dragged down bond yields. Notably, benchmark U.S. treasury yield touched a record low of 0.54% on Mar 9.
Investors mainly flocked to short-term U.S. treasuries. These bonds have lower default risks than the longer ones. Moreover, as on Mar 9, one-month U.S. treasury yielded (0.57%) higher than 10-year bonds (0.54%). However, the spread between 10-year and one-month yield widened to 40 bps on Mar 11.
Overall, ETFs like iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF SHY, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF SHV, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF SPTS and SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF BIL hauled in about $2.43 billion, $1.55 billion, $1.33 billion and $1.24 billion in assets, respectively, during Mar 5 to Mar 11, per etf.com.
S&P 500
Many market watchers are of the view that the latest selloff is a ‘gross overreaction’ (per Morningstar). JPMorgan’s chief U.S. equity strategist said in a note to clients that “the market has gone ahead and priced in too severe of an adverse scenario.”
Such words of assurance and undervaluation of equities may be viewed as a lucrative entry point to the S&P 500 by some investors. After all, there has been substantial monetary easing globally. Fiscal stimulus in small measures is being rolled out. The U.S. economy was on a decent footing before the virus attacked.
All these fiscal and monetary support should improve the risk/reward of investing, per JPMorgan. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV fetched about $1.72 billion and $1.17 billion in assets (read: Is the Virus-Induced Stock Selloff Overdone? ETFs to Buy Now).
Gold
Who can miss the traditional safe-haven asset? SPDR Gold Trust GLD raked in about $998.8 million. In the present low-rate environment, gold should do well. Also, there are talks that inflation will creep up soon. And gold is viewed as a hedge against inflation as well (read: TIPS ETFs in a Sweet Spot: Here's Why).
Consumer Staples
It is a non-cyclical sector and is likely to be less hammered by any market crash. The sector can emerge as a true safe haven amid the latest crisis as even people on self-quarantine need daily essentials. In 2008 crisis too, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP lost just 17.1%, way lesser than many sector ETFs and the S&P 500. No wonder,XLP is in investors favor in the current downturn too andhas amassed about $879.8 million during Mar 5-11, 2020 (read: Beat Virus With 2 Sector ETFs & Stocks That Survived 2008 Crisis).
Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>
Click to get this free report
SPDR Gold Shares (GLD): ETF Research Reports
Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP): ETF Research Reports
United States Oil ETF (USO): ETF Research Reports
United States Brent Oil ETF (BNO): ETF Research Reports
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV): ETF Research Reports
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO): ETF Research Reports
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV): ETF Research Reports
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL): ETF Research Reports
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY): ETF Research Reports
SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS): ETF Research Reports
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.