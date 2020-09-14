Investors look ahead to Fed meeting, keep yields in range

By Ross Kerber

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Investors kept U.S. Treasury yields stable on Monday as they tried to gauge how the U.S. Federal Reserve will put its new approach to monetary policy into practice.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was down less than a basis point at 0.6625% in morning trading, close to the middle of the range where it has traded since late March.

The U.S. central bank will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday with a new framework rolled out last month promising an expansive commitment to "broad-based and inclusive" employment.

U.S. stock futures were higher on Monday on signs of progress in COVID-19 vaccine development and a flurry of multibillion-dollar deals, including a report of Oracle ORCL.N winning the battle for the U.S. arm of TikTok.

Higher equities prices typically drive down the yields on less-risky Treasuries. But a weaker dollar likely limited the movement in the government debt, said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist for Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

"It's a very small move considering the strength in equities," LeBas said of Monday's trading.

The dollar slipped on Monday against its major peers as a wave of M&A deals lifted the mood in global equity markets and investors looked ahead to the Fed meeting.

Wall Street is coming off of two straight weeks of losses, as investors sold heavyweight technology stocks. In addition, world oil demand will fall more steeply in 2020 than previously forecast due to the coronavirus and recover more slowly than expected next year, OPEC said on Monday.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 53 basis points, about a basis point lower than Friday's close but well above the level of 33 basis points reached on July 24.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.133% in trading on Monday morning.

September 14 Monday 8:53AM New York / 1253 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.11

0.1116

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1225

0.1243

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-252/256

0.133

0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-234/256

0.1537

0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-248/256

0.2563

0.003

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-94/256

0.4463

-0.002

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-164/256

0.6625

-0.004

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-200/256

1.1939

-0.008

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-56/256

1.4071

-0.009

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.50 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.50 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.00 -0.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

