US Markets
SPX

Investors load up on cash, gold in flight from stocks -BofA

Contributor
Thyagaraju Adinarayan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/

Investors flocked to cash, gold and investment-grade bonds, BofA's fund flow statistics showed on Friday, as the United States awaited approval from Congress for further stimulus.

Add details, graphic

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Investors flocked to cash, gold and investment-grade bonds, BofA's fund flow statistics showed on Friday, as the United States awaited approval from Congress for further stimulus.

Trepidation over the fate of the package saw $7.4 billion leave equity funds in the week to Wednesday, while fund flows into European equities over the past month also faltered, with $1 billion flowing out, the BofA data showed.

U.S. equity funds witnessed the biggest outflows in six weeks, shedding $6.5 billion.

Despite the outflows, the S&P 500 .SPX is close to a record high as stimulus measures already taken helped U.S. stocks indexes overcome a sell-off in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.

BofA's sentiment gauge, the Bull & Bear indicator, was stuck at 3.4, implying "fear" over, "greed" yet to begin.

Gold, which broke through $2,000 to reach record highs this week, attracted $2.7 billion.

Meanwhile investment-grade bond funds pulled in $14.7 billion as investors followed central banks, whose asset purchases are running at $2 billion per hour, BofA said.

US stocks nearing record highhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3fC8TL9

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Sujata Rao and Alexander Smith)

((thyagaraju.adinarayan@tr.com; +44 20 7542 7015; Reuters Messaging: thyagaraju.adinarayan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter @thyagu))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular