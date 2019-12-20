Investors Keen On GDP, Wall Street Might Open Higher

(RTTNews) - GDP for the third quarter is the focus on Friday, ahead of the Christmas week.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading positive.

Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly up.

As of 6.40 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 20.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were at 0.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 4.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Thursday at their best levels of the day. The Dow climbed 137.68 points or 0.5 percent to 28,376.96, the Nasdaq advanced 59.48 points or 0.7 percent to 8,887.22 and the S&P 500 rose 14.23 points or 0.5 percent to 3,205.37.

On the economic front, GDP for the third quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 2.1 percent, unchanged from the prior quarter.

Corporate Profits for the third quarter will be announced at 8.30 am ET. In the prior quarter, the profit was down 0.4 percent.

The Commerce Department's Personal Income and Outlays for November will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent. Consumer Spending is expected to increase by 0.4 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in the prior month.

University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment survey report for December will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 99.2, unchanged from the prior month.

Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index for December will be revealed at 11.00 am ET. In the previous month the level was down 3.

Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count was 952 and U.S. Rig Count was 799.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday. Chinese shares ended lower but posted their third straight weekly gain. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.40 percent to 3,004.94 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 0.25 percent higher.

Japanese shares fell on profit taking ahead of the year-end holiday. The Nikkei average gave up 48.22 points, or 0.20 percent, to end at 23,816.63, while the broader Topix index closed 0.18 percent lower at 1,733.07.

Australian markets inched lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 16.80 points, or 0.25 percent, to 6,816.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 18.20 points, or 0.26 percent, to 6,924.40.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 30.38 points or 0.51 percent. The German DAX is progressing 71.61 points or 0.54 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is climbing 16.37 points or 0.22 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 57.63 points or 0.54 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.72 percent.

