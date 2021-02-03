Investors jump on high-yield names amid busy day for LatAm primary

By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, Feb 3 (IFR) - Two high-yield LatAm borrowers stepped into the market on Wednesday to robust demand, as investors took advantage of higher yielding opportunities in a busy day for the LatAm asset class.

LatAm outsourcing company Atento and Brazilian waterway operator Hidrovias raised a combined US$1bn of debt between two offerings that drew demand close to US$3bn and US$4bn respectively, said sources.

Atento (Ba3/B+) priced a new US$500m 2026 bond at 8%. The bonds tightened from guidance levels of 8.125% area (+/- 12.5bp) and priced well inside initial price thoughts of mid 8% area announced Wednesday morning.

Brazilian waterway operator Hidrovias (Ba3/BB) garnered around US$4bn in orders on its US$500m 2031 which priced at 4.95%. Pricing tightened significantly from initial priced thoughts set at mid 5% area earlier in the day.

The two deals came on an active day for LatAm borrowers in international markets with Cabei selling a debut US$500m 2026 social bond and Fonplata selling a CHF200m 2026 bond.

But before Wednesday, only a handful of high-yield rated LatAm corporates had entered the primary market so far this year, with issuance skewed toward the usual early year onslaught of sovereign and higher rated names and financials.

"Right now if I see a decent name with some yield, I’m jumping on it," said a West Coast investor who placed an order on Atento.

"In this environment where interest rates are likely to remain low as the economy reactivates it will be good for emerging markets, spreads will most likely tighten the rest of the year, so I’m hoping to get a bit of appreciation over the yield just on the technicals of the market," he said.

High yield corporate issuers like vehicle leasing service Movida (B+/BB-), commodities producer Amaggi (Ba3/BB), and telecommunications company Unigel (B+/B+) have also priced deals.

Fitch highlighted certain operating risks for Atento such as limited liquidity, moderate leverage and exposure to FX fluctuations along with negative client concentration, lack of minimum volumes in contracts and the intense competition.

The deal was seen as coming cheap to fairly priced, but not all investors were willing to overlook the risks for the yield on offer.

"Atento is a bit controversial, it seems cheap for the ratings, but it has some operating concerns that make it less attractive," said a New York-based market analyst looking over the deal.

The company was last in the market in March 2019 when it tapped its outstanding 6.125% 2022 bond, issued in 2017. Those notes were trading at a yield of around 5% as of Tuesday's market close, according to MarketAxess data.

Proceeds from the Hidrovias deal meanwhile are slated for an any and all tender of the company's outstanding 5.950% bonds due 2025, which was seen as boosting the order book.

"I think the large book has to do with some with the tendering bondholders, tendering for the ‘25s and going into the new bond," said the New York based analyst.

Atento was led by BTG Pactual, Goldman Sachs, Itau, Morgan Stanley as global coordinators and BCP, XP Investimentos, and Barrington Research as joint bookruners.

While Itau, JP Morgan, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, and Santander led the Hidrovias transaction.

