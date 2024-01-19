News & Insights

Investors jump on bonds and Japanese stocks, dump Chinese stocks - BofA

January 19, 2024 — 02:22 am EST

Written by Alun John for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Investors bought bonds, Japanese stocks and tech stocks in the week to Wednesday, while selling most other asset classes, Bank of America said in a report, citing EPFR data.

There were $14.1 billion of inflows to bonds, the largest weekly amount since January 2023. That compared to outflows of $400 million from gold, $900 million from equities and $14.2 billion from cash.

Investment grade bonds and Japanese stocks have seen inflows in recent weeks, while Chinese stocks have seen sharp outflows, the report showed.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
