Investors: July 29 Will Be a Critical Day for the Stock Market. Here's Why.

Key Points

The Federal Reserve meets for the seventh time this year on July 29th.

Kevin Warsh has generally indicated a preference toward less transparency, which adds to current uncertainty.

The Fed dot plot shows that roughly half of the voting members favor a hike this year, and the other half do not.

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On July 29th, the Federal Reserve will hold its seventh meeting of the year, the second since new chair Kevin Warsh took over from Jerome Powell.

Throughout 2026, the Fed has kept the federal funds rate in the 3.50% to 3.75% range, trying to strike a careful balance between controlling inflation and avoiding a more significant economic slowdown.

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The July meeting, however, is going to be complicated by a couple of factors:

Warsh said in recent comments before Congress that he has "no tolerance" for high inflation and vowed to make it "a thing of the past." That suggests a firmly hawkish stance that could lead to rate hikes at some point in 2026.

Even though the Fed members voted unanimously to hold rates steady at the June meeting, the Fed dot plot shows a clear split over where policy should head next. Half saw a rate hike by year-end, while half saw no hike. Even in 2027, roughly half of members see higher rates and half see lower rates.

For the first time in a while, there's genuine uncertainty about what will happen to interest rates. Given that Warsh himself didn't offer his own projection and has generally advocated for less future-looking transparency, it doesn't appear this situation will resolve itself soon.

July 29th could yield clues on the future path of rates, or it could offer nothing at all. That's why this meeting is particularly critical for the markets.

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