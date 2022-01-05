Investors Interested In U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.'s (NYSE:USPH) Earnings

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.'s (NYSE:USPH) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 41.9x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 17x and even P/E's below 9x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for U.S. Physical Therapy as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For U.S. Physical Therapy?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as U.S. Physical Therapy's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings, the company posted a result that saw barely any deviation from a year ago. Although pleasingly EPS has lifted 63% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 34% during the coming year according to the five analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 11% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that U.S. Physical Therapy's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of U.S. Physical Therapy's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for U.S. Physical Therapy that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on U.S. Physical Therapy, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

