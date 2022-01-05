Investors Interested In The Williams Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:WMB) Earnings

The Williams Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:WMB) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 32.2x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 17x and even P/E's below 9x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Williams Companies as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Williams Companies' Growth Trending?

NYSE:WMB Price Based on Past Earnings January 5th 2022 free report on Williams Companies

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Williams Companies' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 336%. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 65% drop in EPS in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 22% per annum during the coming three years according to the eleven analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 11% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Williams Companies is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Williams Companies maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Williams Companies that you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

