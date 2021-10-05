Investors Interested In STERIS plc's (NYSE:STE) Earnings

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 17x, you may consider STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 71.9x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

STERIS hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For STERIS?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like STERIS' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 32%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 20% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the six analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 31% each year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 12% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that STERIS' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of STERIS' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

You need to take note of risks, for example - STERIS has 5 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

You might be able to find a better investment than STERIS. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

