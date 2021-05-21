Investors Interested In Packaging Corporation of America's (NYSE:PKG) Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 29.2x Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Packaging Corporation of America's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as Packaging Corporation of America's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 26%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 30% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 17% each year during the coming three years according to the eleven analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 14% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Packaging Corporation of America is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Packaging Corporation of America's P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Packaging Corporation of America maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 2 warning signs for Packaging Corporation of America that we have uncovered.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Packaging Corporation of America. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

