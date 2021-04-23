Investors Interested In LHC Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LHCG) Earnings

LHC Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LHCG) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 58.7x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 22x and even P/E's below 12x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for LHC Group as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:LHCG Price Based on Past Earnings April 23rd 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on LHC Group.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as LHC Group's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 16% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen a 27% overall rise in EPS, aided extensively by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 28% each year as estimated by the ten analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 15% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that LHC Group's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On LHC Group's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that LHC Group maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

The company's balance sheet is another key area for risk analysis. You can assess many of the main risks through our free balance sheet analysis for LHC Group with six simple checks.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

