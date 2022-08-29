Investors Interested In Kennametal Inc.'s (NYSE:KMT) Earnings

There wouldn't be many who think Kennametal Inc.'s (NYSE:KMT) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 13.9x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 15x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Kennametal certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this strong earnings performance might be about to tail off. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour. NYSE:KMT Price Based on Past Earnings August 29th 2022 Keen to find out how analysts think Kennametal's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Kennametal would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 167% gain to the company's bottom line. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 39% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 9.8% per annum during the coming three years according to the nine analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be similar to the 9.8% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Kennametal's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see average future growth and are only willing to pay a moderate amount for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Kennametal's P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Kennametal's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook is contributing to its current P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings won't throw up any surprises. It's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Kennametal has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

