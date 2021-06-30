Investors Interested In Flowserve Corporation's (NYSE:FLS) Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 43.7x Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Flowserve could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Flowserve's Growth Trending?

NYSE:FLS Price Based on Past Earnings June 30th 2021 free report on Flowserve

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Flowserve's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 39% decrease to the company's bottom line. At least EPS has managed not to go completely backwards from three years ago in aggregate, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the twelve analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 36% per year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 14% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Flowserve's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Flowserve's P/E?

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Flowserve maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Flowserve that you need to take into consideration.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

