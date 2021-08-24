Investors Interested In Edgewell Personal Care Company's (NYSE:EPC) Earnings

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 17x, you may consider Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 25.7x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Edgewell Personal Care has been relatively sluggish. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For Edgewell Personal Care?

NYSE:EPC Price Based on Past Earnings August 24th 2021 free report on Edgewell Personal Care

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as Edgewell Personal Care's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 7.3% gain to the company's bottom line. Although, the latest three year period in total hasn't been as good as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 63% as estimated by the eight analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 12%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Edgewell Personal Care's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Edgewell Personal Care's P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Edgewell Personal Care maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Edgewell Personal Care that you need to be mindful of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

