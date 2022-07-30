Investors Interested In Ecovyst Inc.'s (NYSE:ECVT) Earnings

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 15x, you may consider Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 35.7x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Ecovyst has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:ECVT Price Based on Past Earnings July 30th 2022

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Ecovyst's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 209% last year. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 50% drop in EPS in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 51% per annum during the coming three years according to the eight analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 10.0% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Ecovyst's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Ecovyst maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Ecovyst (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

