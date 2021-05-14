Investors Interested In CSG Systems International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSGS) Earnings

CSG Systems International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSGS) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 25.6x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 19x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, CSG Systems International's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:CSGS Price Based on Past Earnings May 14th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think CSG Systems International's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, CSG Systems International would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 33% decrease to the company's bottom line. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with EPS growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 44% as estimated by the two analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 17% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that CSG Systems International's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On CSG Systems International's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that CSG Systems International maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for CSG Systems International that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than CSG Systems International. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

