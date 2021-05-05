Investors Interested In AZZ Inc.'s (NYSE:AZZ) Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 35x AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 20x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

AZZ hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:AZZ Price Based on Past Earnings May 5th 2021

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as AZZ's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 17%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 12% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 27% per year as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 15% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why AZZ is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that AZZ maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

