Investors in Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) have unfortunately lost 77% over the last five years

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 45% in the last quarter. But will that heal all the wounds inflicted over 5 years of declines? Unlikely. Five years have seen the share price descend precipitously, down a full 77%. While the recent increase might be a green shoot, we're certainly hesitant to rejoice. The important question is if the business itself justifies a higher share price in the long term.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Yatra Online isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last five years Yatra Online saw its revenue shrink by 33% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. So it's not altogether surprising to see the share price down 12% per year in the same time period. This kind of price performance makes us very wary, especially when combined with falling revenue. Ironically, that behavior could create an opportunity for the contrarian investor - but only if there are good reasons to predict a brighter future.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:YTRA Earnings and Revenue Growth July 25th 2022

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Yatra Online has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 30% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 12% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Yatra Online that you should be aware of.

