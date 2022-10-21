Investors in Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) have unfortunately lost 11% over the last year

It is a pleasure to report that the Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) is up 48% in the last quarter. In contrast, the stock is down for the year. But on the bright side, its return of 11%, is better than the market, which is down 0.24468523102022.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that Xometry didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Xometry grew its revenue by 74% over the last year. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. While the share price is down 11% in the last year, not too bad given the weak market. Given the strong revenue growth, it may simply be that the stock is suffering from market conditions. For us, this sort of situation smells of opportunity - the share price is down but the revenue is up. Either way, we'd say the mismatch between the revenue growth and the share price justifies a closer look.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. You can see what analysts are predicting for Xometry in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's not great that Xometry shares failed to make money for shareholders in the last year, but the silver lining is that the loss of 11%, wasn't as bad as the broader market loss of about 24%. At least the recent returns have been positive, with the stock up 48% in around 90 days. It could be that the share price dropped so far that the business was cheap on the numbers, but the future will ultimately determine the value of the stock. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Xometry .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

