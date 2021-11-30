Investors in Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) have made a splendid return of 239% over the past five years

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) shareholders have seen the share price descend 14% over the month. But that doesn't change the fact that shareholders have received really good returns over the last five years. In fact, the share price is 239% higher today. To some, the recent pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a fast rise. Ultimately business performance will determine whether the stock price continues the positive long term trend.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Because Xenon Pharmaceuticals made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 5 years Xenon Pharmaceuticals saw its revenue grow at 65% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 28% per year, in that time. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. To our minds that makes Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:XENE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 30th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. You can see what analysts are predicting for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Xenon Pharmaceuticals has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 125% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 28% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Xenon Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Xenon Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of.

But note: Xenon Pharmaceuticals may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

