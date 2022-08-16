Investors in Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) have made a solid return of 299% over the past five years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance, the price of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) stock is up an impressive 299% over the last five years. It's also good to see the share price up 20% over the last quarter.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Given that Wolfspeed didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years Wolfspeed saw its revenue shrink by 20% per year. Given that scenario, we wouldn't have expected the share price to rise 32% per year, but that's what it did. It's a good reminder that expectations about the future, not the past history, always impact share prices. Still, we are a bit cautious in this kind of situation.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:WOLF Earnings and Revenue Growth August 16th 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. If you are thinking of buying or selling Wolfspeed stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Wolfspeed has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 3.0% in the last twelve months. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 32% per year, is even more impressive. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Wolfspeed that you should be aware of.

Wolfspeed is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

