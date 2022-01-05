Investors in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (NASDAQ:WSC) have made a massive return of 303% over the past three years

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. But when you hold the right stock for the right time period, the rewards can be truly huge. Take, for example, the WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) share price, which skyrocketed 303% over three years. It's also good to see the share price up 30% over the last quarter.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings' revenue trended up 31% each year over three years. That's much better than most loss-making companies. In light of this attractive revenue growth, it seems somewhat appropriate that the share price has been rocketing, boasting a gain of 59% per year, over the same period. Despite the strong run, top performers like WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings have been known to go on winning for decades. In fact, it might be time to put it on your watchlist, if you're not already familiar with the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:WSC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 5th 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. If you are thinking of buying or selling WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings shareholders have gained 74% (in total) over the last year. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 59%. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings you should know about.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

