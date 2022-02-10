Investors in Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) have unfortunately lost 30% over the last year

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 30%. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 7.0%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Whole Earth Brands because we don't have a long term history to look at. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 24% in the last 90 days.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Whole Earth Brands fell to a loss making position during the year. Some investors no doubt dumped the stock as a result. However, there may be an opportunity for investors if the company can recover.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:FREE Earnings Per Share Growth February 10th 2022

This free interactive report on Whole Earth Brands' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While Whole Earth Brands shareholders are down 30% for the year, the market itself is up 7.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 24% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Whole Earth Brands better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Whole Earth Brands (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

We will like Whole Earth Brands better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.