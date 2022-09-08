Investors in Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) have unfortunately lost 38% over the last three years

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. We regret to report that long term Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 38% in three years, versus a market return of about 37%. But it's up 6.9% in the last week.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Vince Holding isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years, Vince Holding's revenue dropped 12% per year. That is not a good result. The annual decline of 11% per year in that period has clearly disappointed holders. That makes sense given the lack of either profits or revenue growth. However, in this kind of situation you can sometimes find opportunity, where sentiment is negative but the company is actually making good progress.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:VNCE Earnings and Revenue Growth September 8th 2022

This free interactive report on Vince Holding's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Vince Holding shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 17% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 6% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Vince Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Vince Holding (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

