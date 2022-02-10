Investors in Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) have unfortunately lost 83% over the last year

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. We wouldn't blame Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 83% in just one year. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. Viant Technology may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 28% in the last three months. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Viant Technology isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Viant Technology saw its revenue grow by 23%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. However, it seems like the market wanted more, since the share price is down 83%. One fear might be that the company might be losing too much money and will need to raise more. We'd posit that the future looks challenging, given the disconnect between revenue growth and the share price.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:DSP Earnings and Revenue Growth February 10th 2022

A Different Perspective

While Viant Technology shareholders are down 83% for the year, the market itself is up 7.0%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 28% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Viant Technology that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

