Investors in Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) have made a massive return of 534% over the past year

Some Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 33% over the last three months. But that cannot eclipse the spectacular share price rise we've seen over the last twelve months. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 534% in that time. So we wouldn't blame sellers for taking some profits. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Vertex Energy didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last twelve months, Vertex Energy's revenue grew by 159%. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. But the share price has really rocketed in response gaining 534% as previously mentioned. Even the most bullish shareholders might be thinking that the share price might drop back a bit, after a gain like that. So this looks like a great watchlist candidate for investors who look for high growth inflexion points.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:VTNR Earnings and Revenue Growth December 17th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Vertex Energy will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Vertex Energy shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 534% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 26% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Vertex Energy (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

