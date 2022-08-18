Investors in Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) have unfortunately lost 86% over the last three years

Over the last month the Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 42%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been stomach churning. To wit, the share price sky-dived 86% in that time. So it sure is nice to see a bit of an improvement. Of course the real question is whether the business can sustain a turnaround. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Velodyne Lidar made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:VLDR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 18th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Velodyne Lidar shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 78%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 7.6%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 23% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Velodyne Lidar better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Velodyne Lidar (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

