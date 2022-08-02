Investors in Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) have unfortunately lost 72% over the last year

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. It must have been painful to be a Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 72% in that time. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Vaccitech because we don't have a long term history to look at.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Vaccitech wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Vaccitech increased its revenue by 248%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 72% over twelve months. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:VACC Earnings and Revenue Growth August 2nd 2022

A Different Perspective

Vaccitech shareholders are down 72% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 12%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 7.3% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Vaccitech better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Vaccitech you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

