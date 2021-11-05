Investors in Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) have unfortunately lost 12% over the last year

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. For example, the Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) share price is down 13% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 33%. Utz Brands hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. It's down 29% in about a quarter.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Utz Brands wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Utz Brands grew its revenue by 21% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 13% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. This implies the market was expecting better growth. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:UTZ Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Utz Brands

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 33% in the last year, Utz Brands shareholders might be miffed that they lost 12% (even including dividends). While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 29% decline. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Utz Brands that you should be aware of.

Utz Brands is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

