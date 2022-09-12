Investors in USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) have unfortunately lost 36% over the last year

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. For example, the USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) share price is down 36% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 14%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 13% in the last three years. Furthermore, it's down 11% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, USANA Health Sciences had to report a 31% decline in EPS over the last year. This proportional reduction in earnings per share isn't far from the 36% decrease in the share price. Therefore one could posit that the market has not become more concerned about the company, despite the lower EPS. Instead, the change in the share price seems to reduction in earnings per share, alone.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NYSE:USNA Earnings Per Share Growth September 12th 2022

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that USANA Health Sciences shareholders are down 36% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 14%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 1.9%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that USANA Health Sciences is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

