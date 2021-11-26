Investors in uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) from a year ago are still down 69%, even after 15% gain this past week

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 15% in the last week. But that's not enough to compensate for the decline over the last twelve months. Like an arid lake in a warming world, shareholder value has evaporated, with the share price down 69% in that time. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

The recent uptick of 15% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

Given that uCloudlink Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In just one year uCloudlink Group saw its revenue fall by 53%. That looks like a train-wreck result to investors far and wide. It's no surprise, then, that investors dumped the stock like it was garbage, sending the share price down 69%. Buying shares in loss making companies with falling revenue is often called speculation, not investing. So we'll be looking for strong improvements on the numbers before getting excited.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:UCL Earnings and Revenue Growth November 26th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 27% in the last year, uCloudlink Group shareholders might be miffed that they lost 69%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 55% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand uCloudlink Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for uCloudlink Group that you should be aware of.

But note: uCloudlink Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

