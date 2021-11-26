Investors in U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) have made a decent return of 50% over the past five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 21% in that time. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. In that time, it is up 43%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 135%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, U.S. Physical Therapy managed to grow its earnings per share at 8.1% a year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 7% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:USPH Earnings Per Share Growth November 26th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of U.S. Physical Therapy's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, U.S. Physical Therapy's TSR for the last 5 years was 50%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in U.S. Physical Therapy had a tough year, with a total loss of 13% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 27%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 8% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand U.S. Physical Therapy better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that U.S. Physical Therapy is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

