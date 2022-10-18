Investors in Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) have unfortunately lost 57% over the last year

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And unfortunately for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price is down a hefty 57% in that time. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 7.6% in the last three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 31% in the last 90 days.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Turning Point Brands reported an EPS drop of 15% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 57% share price fall. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 8.66.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Turning Point Brands' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 25% in the twelve months, Turning Point Brands shareholders did even worse, losing 57% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 3% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Turning Point Brands , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

