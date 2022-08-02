Investors in TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) have made a solid return of 154% over the past five years

Some TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 31% over the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that shareholders have received really good returns over the last five years. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 154% in that time. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap now. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 73% drop, in the last year.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because TROOPS made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 5 years TROOPS saw its revenue grow at 24% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 20% per year, compound, during the period. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. To our minds that makes TROOPS worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:TROO Earnings and Revenue Growth August 2nd 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of TROOPS' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that TROOPS shareholders are down 73% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 12%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 20%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand TROOPS better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for TROOPS (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

