Investors in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) have unfortunately lost 89% over the last five years

Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 89% in that time. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 56% over the last twelve months. Even worse, it's down 23% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 11% in the same time period. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

trivago has made a profit in the past. On the other hand, it reported a trailing twelve months loss, suggesting it isn't reliably profitable. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

It could be that the revenue decline of 26% per year is viewed as evidence that trivago is shrinking. That could explain the weak share price.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling trivago stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that trivago shareholders are down 56% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 21%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 14% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. You could get a better understanding of trivago's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

