Investors in Toro (NYSE:TTC) have unfortunately lost 23% over the last year

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) share price is down 24% in the last year. That's well below the market decline of 14%. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 16% over three years.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Toro had to report a 12% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 24% share price fall. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:TTC Earnings Per Share Growth July 28th 2022

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 14% in the twelve months, Toro shareholders did even worse, losing 23% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 5% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Toro better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Toro you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

