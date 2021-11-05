Investors in Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) have made a respectable return of 67% over the past year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) share price is up 67% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 31% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 21% in the last three years.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Thermon Group Holdings grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

The company was close to break-even last year, so earnings per share of US$0.24 isn't particularly stand out. But judging by the share price, the market is happy with the maiden profit. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:THR Earnings Per Share Growth November 5th 2021

We know that Thermon Group Holdings has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Thermon Group Holdings will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Thermon Group Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 67% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 1.5% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. If you would like to research Thermon Group Holdings in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Of course Thermon Group Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

