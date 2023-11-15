News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

Investors in thematic funds hurt returns by trading too frequently: Morningstar

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 15, 2023 — 11:56 am EST

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Investors in thematic funds cut their returns by nearly two-thirds through badly-timed trades, a report by Morningstar Manager Research showed.

Funds that tend to focus on specific themes, such as climate change or artificial intelligence, have drawn investors over the last few years, more than doubling their assets under management since 2018, Morningstar's data showed.

However, while the average return on thematic funds was an annualized 7.3% over the five-year period through June 2023, investors saw just a 2.4% return, the Morningstar report by senior analyst Kenneth Lamont and director of manager research Matias Mottola showed.

The S&P 500 .SPX returned 14% annually on average during that period.

Morningstar's analysts attributed the disparity in earnings to poor market timing by fund investors. Results were particularly poor in more volatile funds, as investors traded those more frequently and had a tendency to buy high and sell low, they said.

"Most investors would achieve better investment outcomes by adopting a more patient buy-and-hold approach," said the analysts.

The more targeted the thematic fund, the larger was the gap in returns, the study showed.

For instance, investors tracking technology funds saw a gap in returns of 5.5 percentage points, compared to a 1.1 percentage point gap in returns on broad thematic funds, Morningstar data showed.

Investors also lost more value in thematic exchange-traded funds (ETFs) than in thematic mutual funds, the report added, given their use to make tactical bets and higher volatility resulting from the funds' more concentrated holdings.

While funds typically report total returns, investor returns can be a more telling measure because they include the impact of cash inflows and outflows from investors, the study said.

Poor timing slashes returns for thematic investors https://tmsnrt.rs/3ugMy2G

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Follow on X: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
MORN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.